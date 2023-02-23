Suspect broke into 30 cars before police caught up with him: Hamilton Police

Hamilton Police have ended a spree of car break-ins with the arrest of a Hamilton man who faces over 30 criminal charges in relation to vehicle entries and thefts in the downtown area.

Last Thursday, shortly after 10:00 p.m. Hamilton Police started receiving multiple 911 calls from citizens reporting vehicle break-ins in the downtown core. While Hamilton Police officers were investigating these reports, they got word that there were additional vehicles being entered a couple blocks away. Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect. During the arrest the suspect was in possession of stolen property linked to the vehicle entries.

50-year-old Kenneth Whitman is charged with 30 criminal charges of Mischief Under $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, Theft Under $5,000, Possession of Article Stolen from Mail and Fail to Comply Probation.

The investigation remains on going and detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of a vehicle mischief or entry that has not reported it, to report it to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Alberto Fernandez of the Division One Criminal Investigation Branch at 905-546-4821.

This crime trend is not isolated to the Hamilton area and is occurring in neighboring jurisdictions. We want to thank the members of our community who called to report these crimes. A vehicle entry is a crime in progress and a 911 call is to be generated.

Hamilton Police are committed to combatting this crime in our city. As part of this response, officers are increasing patrols in identified target areas.

In reviewing these incidents, the suspects are engaging in vehicle crimes during overnight hours where there are few members of the public out.

Hamilton Police are asking if you “See Something, Say Something”.