Sunwing takeover adds to uncertainty around discount air travel

Budget-minded travellers look to be in for some sticker shock now that WestJet has announced it will absorb both Swoop and Sunwing airlines under the WestJet banner. The question that has not been answered so far is whether the company plans to offer a discount air service at all. Last winter there were four airlines offering service to sun destinations from Hamilton International Airport, Air Transat, WestJet, Sunwing and Swoop. The competition provided travelers with multiple low-cost options.

Only a month ago when Transport Canada approved the Sunwing acquisition over the objections of the Competition Bureau, WestJet, in a statement, alluded to its plans to merge the airlines but seemed to suggest the Sunwing discount model might survive, if not the actual brand. The airline wrote, “as the two entities transition from competitors to collaborators, the combination of these businesses will be planned in a way that positions Sunwing as an instrumental pillar of the WestJet Group, and prioritizes the experience of a growing number of guests. The Canadian Press reports that the full merger could take two years.

Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado said in the memo the change will open up markets for the 18-year-old company as well as its workers. “WestJet will eventually move to a one jet aircraft operating certificate (AOC) model and Sunwing Airlines will be integrated into WestJet. This is a long-term move that will unlock greater scale and growth opportunities for our people, and specifically for our airline employees within the group,” Corrado said in the memo, dated Wednesday.

Last week WestJet announced that it would discontinue Swoop operations and fold that airline back into the WestJet umbrella as well.

WestJet started out as a discount airline modeled after Southwest Air in the US, but when Air Canada purchased its rival, Canadian Airlines (Formerly CP Air) WestJet stated positioning itself as a full-service carrier with higher fares and expanded into Eastern Canada, initially using Hamilton as its eastern base, but eventually moving most of its operations to Pearson.

Hamilton Airport issued a statement last week in response to the news of the end of Swoop saying., “Hamilton International has demonstrated there is a proven market here with strong passenger loads on year-round and seasonal routes. The Airport has also established itself as a strategic part of the national supply chain, and its very diversified portfolio of cargo and passenger operations continues to serve the Hamilton and the Southern Ontario region.”

Play Air will inaugurate European Flights from Hamilton via Iceland later this month. The discount carrier Lynx connects Hamilton to Calgary and Vancouver. Whether Lynx or the other two low-cost airlines–Canada Jetlines and Flair see an opportunity to expand service from Hamilton is not known.