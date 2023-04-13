Sunday Hess Blaze takes life, pushes city’s fatal fires up to three in 2023

The Hamilton Fire Department announced Thursday that the person who was rescued from an apartment fire on Sunday has died in hospital.

The individual was found with severe burns and transported to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital in “grave to critical condition,” and has since succumbed to their injuries.

The fire began around 2 am on Sunday April 9th on the 7th floor of the apartment building located at 95 Hess Street South, between Jackson and Hunter streets. It is the city’s third fatal fire of 2023.

The flames were reported to have been contained to one unit and according to Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe, the Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

Cunliffe says that currently no additional information is available.