Strachan Street Tiny Shelter proposal roundly denounced at raucous North End meeting

Organizers of the Strachan Street encampment meeting may have hoped for the kind of controlled, stage-managed event that has become so familiar with anything to do with Hamilton City Hall, but north end residents were having none of it. Two minutes into the meeting, they made it clear to the Ward Councillor Cameron Kroetch that they weren’t interested in a PowerPoint presentation, and they weren’t going to obey ground rules that said debating the site was off-limits. The north end residents packed the gym at Bennetto school with overflow into the corridors outside.

A number of Hamilton councillors attended the event and there was some booing as they were introduced. The general tone of the meeting was a sense of betrayal about having the plan to install 25 tiny shelters on a parking lot at Strachan street across the tracks from LIUNA station decided without consultation. Appearing on behalf of LIUNA, which had written a letter to the Mayor opposing the shelter plan, Victoria Mancinelli was greeted with cheers when she said, “yesterday evening the mayor called out LIUNA for not being compassionate. Pointing out that LIUNA had been a community-builder since the 1980s, Ms. Mancinelli continued, “We are here today with our community, while the mayor is nowhere to be found (Mayor Horwath did not attend the meeting)” so I would say it is the city that lacks compassion.”

The North End audience made their opposition known in no uncertain terms. Kathy Renwald photo

North End resident Kelly Oucharek was also interrupted by applause when she told the audience, “this is not a case of NIMBYISM – I don’t want this in anyone’s back yard. What has been allowed to happen this Spring and Summer in our Parks throughout the city is a travesty. While it is wrong to characterize every encamped resident as such-it is also damaging to disregard the criminal activity that exists in encampment culture. Citizens and tender aged children have been exposed to open drug use and sex acts, public urination and defecation and yes even prostitution.”

She continued, “the truth is, many children and families of the North End cannot afford a summer vacation to Europe like Councillor Cameron Kroetsch, or a week at the cottage like many others here, or even to the trailer like I did. I know as a kid, I never made it further than a park Supie. For many families in our neighbourhood, daily visits to safe parks ARE their summer vacation, Shame on you Cameron Kroetsch, and others in council, for taking that away from families in the city. Allowing this encampment to go forward in a residential neighborhood will demonstrate a continued lack of regard for the children and citizens in the North End.”

The Bay Observer has learned that a freedom of information request has been launched that will seek to see All correspondence between staff and between councillors and staff, to determine the exact history of the tiny shelter proposal.

There will be a further public consultation regarding the HATS tiny shelter project on Monday, September 11 at the Bennetto Community Centre, but based on Saturday’s meeting, a different outcome is not likely.