Monday , 7 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Storefront conversion to residential sought for King Street block
News

Storefront conversion to residential sought for King Street block

August 6, 20231 Mins read410 Views

In what might be a precedent for some of the abandoned commercial properties along the King Street LRT route. A developer has applied to the city for a zoning variance that would permit residential units to be placed in former storefronts. The matter will be heard by the Committee of Adjustment later this week.

The owner, Adrian Pannozzo is relying on the Province’s regulation regarding Major Transit Corridors which allows for increased density but also exempts projects from barriers such as, “ any required setbacks, front yard, flankage yard, rear yard, lot width, lot area, and building height.” Current zoning bylaws require that the finished floor elevation of any dwelling unit shall be a minimum of 0.9 metres above grade and in this case the former stores will be at ground level. Years ago, several former commercial properties on Barton Street were converted to residential units, not always with the greatest aesthetic result; but in the case of the King Street application the owner has already made improvements to the block.

The three units will be 60 feet deep and consist of a foyer, a living-dining kitchen open concept space, a den, bath and master bedroom. Provision is made for a stacked washer-dryer. Once a property is converted from commercial to residential, it can not be restored to commercial uses in the future.

Previous post First nuclear bomb deployed in war on this date in 1945

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

City shutdown threatened if labour agreement isn’t reached

August 7, 2023
News

Luxury home proposal not right for quiet Burlington street: residents

August 7, 2023
News

Storefront conversion to residential sought for King Street block

August 6, 2023
News

First nuclear bomb deployed in war on this date in 1945

August 6, 2023

Related Articles

News

City shutdown threatened if labour agreement isn’t reached

As one major work stoppage in Hamilton comes to an end another...

ByAugust 7, 2023
News

Luxury home proposal not right for quiet Burlington street: residents

Editor’s note: At one end of the housing spectrum is homelessness and...

ByAugust 7, 2023
News

First nuclear bomb deployed in war on this date in 1945

On this date in 1945 an American B29 Superfortress piloted by Col....

ByAugust 6, 2023
News

Two teens die in rollover at a controversial intersection in Norwich

Two teens have died after a single vehicle crash in the Norwich...

ByAugust 5, 2023