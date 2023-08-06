Storefront conversion to residential sought for King Street block

In what might be a precedent for some of the abandoned commercial properties along the King Street LRT route. A developer has applied to the city for a zoning variance that would permit residential units to be placed in former storefronts. The matter will be heard by the Committee of Adjustment later this week.

The owner, Adrian Pannozzo is relying on the Province’s regulation regarding Major Transit Corridors which allows for increased density but also exempts projects from barriers such as, “ any required setbacks, front yard, flankage yard, rear yard, lot width, lot area, and building height.” Current zoning bylaws require that the finished floor elevation of any dwelling unit shall be a minimum of 0.9 metres above grade and in this case the former stores will be at ground level. Years ago, several former commercial properties on Barton Street were converted to residential units, not always with the greatest aesthetic result; but in the case of the King Street application the owner has already made improvements to the block.

The three units will be 60 feet deep and consist of a foyer, a living-dining kitchen open concept space, a den, bath and master bedroom. Provision is made for a stacked washer-dryer. Once a property is converted from commercial to residential, it can not be restored to commercial uses in the future.