Store employee seriously injured in robbery

On February 3, 2023 at about 1:48 PM, a lone suspect entered a business at 1660 Upper James St. where he proceeded to attack an employee causing serious injuries. The suspect fled the area northbound on foot towards Upper James St.

The suspect is described as:

· a thin male with black hair and receding hairline

· wearing a green camo-pattern winter jacket, a trapper hat, blue medical mask and grey khakis.

SUSPECT Car driven by potential witness

Police believe a witness to this event was in the area driving the red Toyota Camry with winter rims pictured. Police would like to speak to the driver of this vehicle as they may have important information related to this case.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Police advise if you encounter the suspect pictured, DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911.

If anyone recognizes the male or vehicle pictured, they are asked to call the on-duty Division 3 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886 or Det Matt Reed at 905-546-8970.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.