Stoney Creek women faces murder charges after car crash police say was deliberate

Sonya Sekhon, a 44-year-old resident of Stoney Creek has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder. She was scheduled for a bail hearing in St. Catherine’s today.

The charges were laid in relation to an accident that took place on Sunday at approximately 9 pm, when Niagara police responded to a crash in Grimsby around Ridge Road West and Mountain Road.

Upon arrival, authorities found an 82-year-old woman without vitals, along with a 79-year-old male with injuries. The woman has since been pronounced deceased, while the male is in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, as initial reports suggest that Sekhon allegedly caused the accident by intentionally striking the victims’ vehicle, causing it to crash into the ditch, resulting in the subsequent charges.

The involved parties were reportedly not known to each other.

Niagara Police ask that anyone with information about the ongoing investigation contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option #3, and extension 1009103.