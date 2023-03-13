Monday , 13 March 2023
Stole cash from retirement home resident

The Halton Regional Police Service – 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau is looking to identify a suspect responsible for a break and enter to a retirement residence in Burlington.

On March 1, 2022, at approximately 2:00 pm, the victim was in the bedroom of her residence at the Burlington Gardens Retirement Home when she awoke to an unknown male standing in her unit.  The suspect stated he was a Personal Support Worker.  The male gained entry through an unlocked front door.  The suspect left the residence and it was determined at that time that he had stolen approximately $170 cash from a purse belonging to the victim.

Surveillance video has provided a pretty good look at the thief.

  • Male
  • White
  • Medium height and build
  • Dark short hair
  • Wearing a grey down jacket with a hood and navy-blue scrubs

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

