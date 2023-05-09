Tuesday , 9 May 2023
Stars announced for CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend in Hamilton
Arts

Stars announced for CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend in Hamilton

May 9, 2023

The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) has announced the full list of performers for the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend, taking place June 2-4, 2023 in Hamilton. The annual celebration of country music across the province will feature free concerts, family activities, and an artisan market.

The CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend kicks off with Songs & Stories: Songwriters in the Round on June 2 at Mills Hardware. Hosted by Dave Woods, Songs & Stories will feature Dave (Dwave) Thomson, Jim Witter, Reney Ray, and Roslyn Witter sharing the histories behind their hit songs. https://cmaontario.ca/become-a-member/

The CMAOntario Festival continues on June 3 & 4 at Pier 4 Park with artisan vendors, Kidzone activities and a Kids Stage, followed by a FREE concert with stars from the CMAOntario Awards show each night.

On June 3, the CMAOntario Bonfire will give fans a chance to take in Ontario’s hottest new music and up-and-coming talent with concert performances by Robyn Ottolini, Owen Riegling, Dayna Reid, Graham Scott Fleming, Elyse Saunders, and David Boyd Janes.

Owen Reigling
Robyn Ottolini
Elyse Saunders
Graham Scott Fleming

On June 4, fans can celebrate the CMAOntario Awards with the pre-show Tailgate party. This free concert features entertainment from nominees and rising new artists such as Buck Twenty, Nicole Rayy, Kristine St-Pierre, and The Redhill Valleys.

The CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend also includes the annual R2i TuneUp Conference with panels and networking opportunities on June 3 and 4 at the Hamilton Public Library. https://cmaontario.ca/become-a-member/

Gala Awards Show at Theatre Aquarius

Jason McCoy
Shannon Ella

The weekend will close with the 11th Annual CMAOntario Awards Show, presented by Slaight Music. Hosted by Jason McCoy and Shannon Ella, the Award Show will feature award presentations and  performances by Robyn Ottolini, Nate Haller, Karli June, Graham Scott Fleming, Sacha, Jade Eagelson, Elyse Saunders, Vincent Bishop, Jason Blaine, Genevieve Fisher, Andrew Hyatt, Ryan Langdon, Owen Riegling, and Julian Taylor.

CMAOntario Awards Show

Sunday, June 4 at 7pm

Theatre Aquarius

190 King William St, Hamilton, ON

Tickets are $69-$260

www.cmaontario.ca/2023-awards

