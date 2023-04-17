Tuesday , 18 April 2023
Lifestyle

Staff recommend permitting E- Cargo  Bikes on Hamilton streets, bike lanes

City staff are recommending Hamilton permit the use of E-Cargo bikes—bikes that are electric-powered but are generally larger than recreational e-bikes and are equipped with a box or platform to allow the carrying of goods.

The staff report notes, “in the past few years, there has been an increasing interest in micro mobility solutions to help alleviate some of the negative impacts of existing transportation modes in cities. Personal cargo e-bikes can help local families and households meet their daily needs without having to rely on a car, such as taking kids to school and grocery shopping. Commercial cargo e-bikes are a tool to replace some delivery trucks and vans, particularly in dense urban environments. Cargo e-bikes support the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and provide an opportunity to reduce traffic and parking pressures on local roads.” past few years, there has been an increasing interest in micro mobility solutions to help alleviate some of the negative impacts of existing transportation modes in cities. Personal cargo e-bikes can help local families and households meet their daily needs without having to rely on a car, such as taking kids to school and grocery shopping. Commercial cargo e-bikes are a tool to replace some delivery trucks and vans, particularly in dense urban environments. Cargo e-bikes support the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and provide an opportunity to reduce traffic and parking pressures on local roads.”

The proposed bylaw would allow the E-Cargo bikes on roads and in bike lanes but not on sidewalks or park paths. The recommendation is supported by an on-line survey that showed more than 93 percent in favour of the bikes  and a similar number supporting the use of the motorized bikes in bike lanes. There are restrictions on the size of the bikes and they cannot be capable of speeds of more than 32 kph.

