Stacey Hill earns appointment as Hamilton Police’s  first Indigenous Liaison Officer

Hamilton Police have appointed Constable Stacey Hill as the Service’s first Indigenous Liaison Officer. The position will play an important role in bridging the relationship between policing and Indigenous communities.

Constable Hill is in her 26th year of policing and grew up on the New Credit Reserve but has both Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee blood. In addition to connecting police and Indigenous communities, Hill will also work closely with Hamilton’s newly formed Indigenous Consultation Circle to assist Indigenous people navigate interactions with police.

“This position has been a long time coming. Throughout my career, I did much of this work off the side of my desk, so I am happy to see a formalized position finally come to fruition. This role is needed and I am excited to be able to take it on,” said Hill.

Indigenous advocates and leaders in Hamilton have been advocating for an Indigenous Liaison Officer for over 20 years.

“We would like to thank the Indigenous community for their willingness to work with us and guide us. We are well served with Constable Stacey Hill in this role for our organization. We look forward to embarking on this journey together,” said Chief Frank Bergen.

Members of the Hamilton Urban Indigenous Community held a traditional Welcoming Ceremony for Constable Hill at Pier 4 Park earlier today. The event included Indigenous leaders from across Hamilton as well as Hamilton Police Service members.

This is the second liaison position created within Hamilton Police Service. Sergeant Rebecca Moran was appointed as the first 2S&LGBTQIA Liaison officer in February 2020. The liaison positions play a vital role in strengthening relationships with marginalized communities.