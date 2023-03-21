Tuesday , 21 March 2023
St Joes West 5th COVID centre will close at end of March

Site administered hundreds of thousands of tests and vaccinations over three years

March 21, 20231 Mins read83 Views

The COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre and the Flu, COVID and Cold Clinic at the West 5th Campus will be closed at the end of this month. The facility was a key component of Hamilton’s COVID response after vaccines became available.  The region has seen a sharp decrease in the prevalence of COVID-19 and a decline in appointment bookings for testing attributed to uptake in vaccinations, higher levels of immunity, and declining circulation of the virus in the community.

Ready access to COVID-19 testing in the community through most pharmacies will meet the needs of the public. As well, St. Joe’s healthcare workers will be following new COVID protocols beginning April 1, 2023. Details will be announced shortly.

To date, more than 390,000 tests have been done at the Testing and Assessment Centre through the past three years.

In a statement St. Joe’s noted, “the establishment of a centre dedicated to public testing and assessment of an unknown virus would not have been possible had it not been for the commitment and resolve of St. Joe’s dedicated healthcare workers and our partners from family health teams. The people behind the centre as well as the clinic came together with a common purpose, to best protect our community. We are proud of your efforts and thank everyone who had a hand in helping us reach this milestone.

The last day of operation for both the Testing and Assessment Centre and the Flu, COVID and Cold Clinic will be Friday, March 31, 2023.

