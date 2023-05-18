St Joes testing product that improves oral health in high-risk groups

.

Many patients receiving home healthcare services experience poor oral health because they have difficulty maintaining good oral hygiene, cannot easily get to the dentist, or have a medical condition such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or congestive heart failure (CHF) that is interrelated with inflammation of the gums. Moreover, poor oral health can lead to extra visits to the doctor and more hospital care.

St. Joseph’s Health System, in collaboration with CHX Technologies, is launching a study to determine the feasibility of using a new at-home, preventative dental treatment called Prevora as a convenient approach to improve oral health among those receiving home healthcare services.

Starting in Hamilton, this first-of-its-kind study will examine the use and delivery of Prevora to avoid compounding health problems and costly care visits, while evaluating improvements in oral health, general health, and quality of life for patients in home care.

Prevora is an antiseptic coating applied to all surfaces of the teeth, up to and including the gum line, that manages the bacteria causing poor oral health. The non-invasive treatment is painless and can be delivered conveniently, quickly, and without aerosols. Prevora has been shown in over 20 years of controlled studies and in Canadian dental and medical practices to be safe, effective, and well accepted by thousands of adults with a high risk of poor oral health.

“As the Government of Canada develops a new national dental plan for high-risk groups, it is timely to assess how non-invasive preventive dental care can be integrated into our overall healthcare system,” said Carrie Beltzner, Interim President of St. Joseph’s Home Care and principal investigator of the study. “This feasibility study is particularly exciting because it is the first to work out the delivery of preventive oral healthcare by a hygienist-nurse team during routine home care visits,” added Beltzner.

The study is co-sponsored by CHX Technologies and Innovation Factory’s Southern Ontario Pharmaceutical and Health Innovation Ecosystem (SOPHIE) program and is being facilitated through The Research Institute of St. Joe’s Hamilton. It will enroll up to 30 patients with COPD or CHF and observe improvements in oral health, and other indicators. Prevora will be applied during a routine home care visit and patients will be assessed on their oral health status during subsequent visits. The study’s results are expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Prospective study participants living with COPD or CHF and enrolled in St. Joe’s Integrated Comprehensive Care program in the Hamilton Region are encouraged to email innovation@stjoes.ca for more information.