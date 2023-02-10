Friday , 10 February 2023
News

St Joes President Melissa Farrell leaving post

February 10, 20231 Mins read225 Views

Elizabeth Buller, President & CEO St. Joseph’s Health System and Lynn McNeil, Chair, Joint Boards of Governors, announced the departure of Melissa Farrell as President of St Joes Healthcare to take up a similar position in Halton.           

They wrote, “it is with mixed emotions that we announce that Ms. Melissa Farrell will be leaving the position of President of St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton to take on the role of President and CEO at Halton Healthcare, effective June 5, 2023. Her final day at St. Joe’s is May 19.

Describing her as a “dynamic leader,” the message credited Farrell with leading “our hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most tumultuous times in recent healthcare history.”  Melissa Farrell’s career prior to St Joes was largely focused in the public sector with her most recent role being Assistant Deputy Minister, Acute and Emergency Health Services for the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

A process to begin a search for a new president will start immediately. The hospital will be working with Melissa on a transition plan and an Interim President will be named in the coming weeks.

