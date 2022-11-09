St Giles Friends will mark Centennial of Memorial Cairn

This Remembrance Day, the Friends of St. Giles will gather to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the St. Giles War Memorial Cairn.

Located on Holton Avenue South at Main Street East in central Hamilton, St. Giles is considered a Neo-Gothic masterpiece by architects Stewart & Witton, and a jewel in the crown of the Gibson-St. Clair neighbourhood. The St. Giles War Memorial cairn was unveiled on November 13, 1922 by Mary Russeu Bews, mother of the late Acting Bombardier Russell Bews. Her son Russell was just 19 when he died in action in World War 1.

St. Giles is a World War 1 church. Construction on the church was completed in 1913, less than a year before the outbreak of the war. The Memorial Cairn was a gift of individual members of the congregation in honour of their fellow congregants who perished in World War 1.

Many Hamiltonians will remember that the cairn used to have a bronze plaque — since removed — bearing the names of nine congregants who died in action. Twenty-five congregation members fought in the Great War, and on the Memorial that stands outside the church, the names of St. Giles’ nine war dead were inscribed, including that of one of St. Giles’ architects, Lt.-Col. Stewart.

Lt.-Col. Stewart died in action at Vimy Ridge on April 11, 1917. He was a commanding officer of the newly formed 86th Machine Gun Battalion (later called the Canadian Machine Gun Depot), the first machine gun unit in the British Empire. Infantry training took place at Camp Niagara. The troops were then stationed at the James Street Armory facility, which itself was expanded and renovated by the architectural firm of Stewart & Witton.

St. Giles has other important connections to World War 1. The church’s first minister, Rev. James Burnside Paulin, was also a Senior Chaplain of the Canadian Brigade. In 1917, he addressed Canadian forces before the Battle of Vimy Ridge. After the war, he was a noted advocate for remembrance.

In 2018, the St. Giles War Memorial was identified as a heritage attribute worthy of protection under the Ontario Heritage Act. The Friends of St. Giles are saddened to report that, while the building was vacant, the War Memorial outside the church was vandalized — but they are hopeful that this century-old monument can be restored, preserved, and protected in the future.

St. Giles World War 1 dead commemorated on the Memorial Cairn:

These Gave Their Lives for Home and Country in the Great War

Russell Bews (1897-1916. AB, CFA)

James Pearson Love (1878-1917. Pvt. CI)

W. Alexander “Alex” Carrington (circa 1900-1918. AS. RCNVR)

Thomas C. Martin (circa 1900-1918. Lt. RAF)

Alexander MacFarlane (circa 1890-1915. LC CI)

William T. Sawle (circa 1890-1918. Lt. CMGC)

Walter Wilson Stewart (1871-1917. Lt-Col. CMGC)

George A. Sweet (circa 1900-1918. Lt. RAF)

Clifford Taylor Woolley (1894-1916. Pvt. 4th CMR)