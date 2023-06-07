Wednesday , 7 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle Special playground swings create a sense of inclusion
Lifestyle

Special playground swings create a sense of inclusion

June 7, 20231 Mins read125 Views
Left to right: Lyle Breadner, Beth McNally, Eman Breadner (boy), Matt Grootjen, Adam Breadner , Esa Breadner , Devin Sisak, Holden Sisak, Councillor Kearns, Mayor Meed Ward, Rebecca Shea, Khadija Zafar, Holden Goodwin, Bennett Peeling, Reid Peeling, Judi Lytle, Kim Napier, Allan Magi

Parks in Hamilton and Burlington now have wheelchair-accessible swings. In Burlington, the city and the Patrick J. McNally Charitable Foundation, have provided an inclusive multi-user swing in Central Park (2299 New St., Burlington). Along with one in Hamilton, these inclusive multi-user swings are among the first of its kind to be installed in Ontario.

The swings can be used by multiple people, including children who use wheelchairs.

A demonstration video of the swing: www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8ro6-Du1vA

In Hamilton, the City installed We-Go wheelchair accessible swing at Heritage Green Sports Park with funding support from the Heritage Green Community Trust.

This swing allows for multiple children, including children who use wheelchairs to swing together, creating a better, more inclusive and fun playground experience.

Previous post Eight year manslaughter sentence in Peter Khill case

%s Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Hamilton Police looking for suspect in hate-motivated assault

June 7, 2023
Lifestyle

Special playground swings create a sense of inclusion

June 7, 2023
News

Eight year manslaughter sentence in Peter Khill case

June 6, 2023
Arts

CELEBRATE NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY AT THE WESTDALE

June 6, 2023

Related Articles

Lifestyle

HHSC translation technology helps patients bridge the language barrier

Hamilton Health Sciences is using  a new technology called Voyce to bridge...

ByJune 5, 2023
Lifestyle

Battle of Stoney Creek re-enactment on this weekend

 The Re-enactment of the Battle of Stoney Creek returns to Battlefield House...

ByJune 3, 2023
Lifestyle

Local McDonald’s franchisee makes top 10 in donations for McHappy Day

Ryan Sgro, a McDonald’s franchisee in Hamilton was one of the Top-10...

ByJune 2, 2023
Lifestyle

Hamilton Water helps Grade 4 kids learn all about the environment

Pier 4 park was once again the scene this week of the...

ByJune 2, 2023