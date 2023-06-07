Special playground swings create a sense of inclusion

Parks in Hamilton and Burlington now have wheelchair-accessible swings. In Burlington, the city and the Patrick J. McNally Charitable Foundation, have provided an inclusive multi-user swing in Central Park (2299 New St., Burlington). Along with one in Hamilton, these inclusive multi-user swings are among the first of its kind to be installed in Ontario.

The swings can be used by multiple people, including children who use wheelchairs.

A demonstration video of the swing: www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8ro6-Du1vA

In Hamilton, the City installed We-Go wheelchair accessible swing at Heritage Green Sports Park with funding support from the Heritage Green Community Trust.

This swing allows for multiple children, including children who use wheelchairs to swing together, creating a better, more inclusive and fun playground experience.