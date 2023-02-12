Soupfest is back and live at the Convention Centre

Soupfest, for 21 years one of Hamilton’s most popular fundraisers, is back for an in-person event at the Hamilton Convention Centre. Soupfest is the major annual fundraiser for Living Rock Youth Centre, a local non-profit in Hamilton. Living Rock has been supporting youth since 1985. Proceeds generated through Soupfest are directed to programs and resources offered to support underserved youth.

What: Each $20 ticket provides 4-4oz bowls of the soup from one of the participating restaurants between the hours of 11:30am-7pm.

This year Soupfest will be hosted on the main floor at the Hamilton Convention Centre. The space for the event has been downsized in order to reduce expenses as organizers ease back into an in-person event. . Organizers are attempting to mitigate financial risks. Organizers say, “booking the Convention Centre and all he expenses that comes with it feels like a leap of faith as proceeds are largely dependent on ticket sales.

21st Annual Soupfest –

When: Tuesday February 28th, 2023, 11:30 am to 7pm.

Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmen’s at 1 Summers Lane downtown Hamilton

Soupfest tickets can be purchased in person online at www.livingrock.ca. For more information contact Living Rock at 905-528-ROCK (7625) or julie@livingrock.ca