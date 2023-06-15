Some straight talk to Hamilton Council about the state of Downtown Hamilton

There was no mincing of words as the executive directors of Downtown Hamilton’s two Business Improvement Areas addressed Hamilton councillors Wednesday. The downtown is a mess. Office vacancies are high, there is garbage everywhere and people don’t feel safe. Susie Braithwaite of the International Villages BIA and Emily Walsh of the Hamilton Downtown BIA, said things were much better when Hamilton Police operated foot patrols through the downtown. They were appearing before council to lend support for a plan by Hamilton Economic Development to try to address Hamilton’s high office vacancy rate. They cited a 2022 report that pegged Hamilton’s office vacancy rate at 22.5 Percent and cited one property where the vacancy rate was 75 percent. They acknowledged that the trend towards people working from home was a factor in the high vacancy rate, but also said prospective commercial tenants were turned off by the overall appearance of the downtown and the visibility of people with mental and/or addiction issues accosting people outside buildings. Braithwaite who has worked in her position for 13 years says she no longer feels safe in the area. “I don’t feel safe, our business owners don’t feel safe, and it’s really pressing on the BIAs…because everyone is looking at us to fix these problems.”

Comments made by Ward two councillor Cameron Kroetsch in a previous meeting that there is a difference between “perceived” safety concern and “actual” safety concerns led to this comment by Councillor John-Paul Danko and a later reply by Kroetsch.

In answer to Danko’s question Braithwaite said the actual crime numbers are under-reported by her members “because they don’t want to be targeted.” She went on to point out that as business development promoters “its really not to our benefit to get up here and say the downtown is not safe, that’s not what BIA’s are trying to do, it’s actually the opposite of what be are trying to do which is attracting people to our businesses.

She added “women in our community are being subjected to things that we should not be subjected to walking through our town—we may not be assaulted necessarily, but it is the words that are being thrown at us, and the things that were are visually seeing that nobody should have to be subjected to.”

For her part, Walsh added it is not enough to simply have a downtown that is not perceived as dangerous. “Yes we should aim for a safe community, but we as BIA executive Directors want to go above and beyond that and create a vibrant and welcoming community that is more than just safe, but is attractive, inviting-a great place to do business in.”

Danko appeared to be referring to Kroetsch again when he thanked the two BIA Directors.

In his comments Kroetsch disagreed that the delegates were talking a risk by airing their concerns to the whole council. He pointed to the recent James North art crawl and other events as signs there is a lot of “thriving” in the downtown. “It will take time, it will take money. But things are happening in the downtown to address cleanliness, security,” he said. Braithwaite had earlier noted that the Ferguson station public space is now a homeless encampment—limiting her ability to stage community events as had been the practice for the BIA in past years.