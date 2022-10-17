Social, identity issues dominate Hamilton election campaign 2022

Unlike any election in recent memory there are spirited races all over Hamilton, not only for the six council positions vacated by incumbents as well as the mayoralty, but also in ridings where incumbents are running. In Ward two, Jason Farr is once again being challenged by Cameron Kroetsch who ran in 2018 and has been campaigning ever since. Kroetsch is favored by I elect founders. Graham Crawford, Ryan Moran and Craig Burley. In Ward 10, lower Stoney Creek Maria Pearson is up against Louie Milojevic and Jeff Beattie—a rematch from 2018. On Stoney Creek Mountain incumbent Brad Clark is being challenged by Peter Lanza who is said to be supported by former Councillor Doug Conley who lost to Clark in 2018. In Dundas Arlene Vanderbeek is facing a challenge from Alex Wilson who is a constituency assistant for NDP MPP Sandy Shaw. In Ward 3, central Hamilton, first term incumbent Nrinder Nann is facing a spirited challenge from Walter Furlan, a restoration contractor who organized a petition against a safe injection site in the ward favoured by Nann.

This campaign, more than any other in recent memory has strong ideological overtones. The influence of social media continues to play an increasingly dominant role. Incumbency, long considered to convey a significant advantage to candidates, is being portrayed as an albatross, at least in some of the ridings, ( although the most prominent bearer of the incumbency label, Tom Jackson, 34-year veteran of a dozen elections appears to be coasting to another victory if lawn signs are any indication.)

The two biggest “scandals” that are being cited in campaign literature are the so-called Sewergate incident in which billions of litres of raw sewage were allowed to spill into the Chedoke Creek and thence to Cootes Paradise. The spill was caused by a mechanical failure in a combined sewer overflow tank at King Street, which went undetected for four years due to the failure of a warning system. Opponents of members of council blame them for accepting legal advice to not discuss the matter publicly, although every member of council, including the three newest members at the time went along with the non-disclosure.

The other matter cited as a council scandal is the decision by staff to not share a 2014 consultant’s report into friction on the Red Hill Expressway that pointed to the need for possible remedial action. The highway was the scene of numerous collisions—some of them fatal in the years after its opening. In the inquiry that is currently investigating the situation there has been no evidence produced so far that points to any culpability by any member of council. Indeed, testimony and inquiry documents suggest a concerted effort by some staff to keep council in the dark and to talk councillors down from suggesting improvements such as improved lighting.

The council race in Ward 14 provides the best example of conflicting ideologies that are at play across Hamilton. Kojo Damptey, the interim head of the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion is mounting an aggressive campaign to capture the seat vacated by Terry Whitehead. Damptey has linked his campaign to the Hamilton Board of Education Trustee candidate Ahona Mehdi, who is campaigning for the seat currently held by Trustee Becky Buck. Damptey and Mehdi have posted pictures of them canvassing together through the ward. Mehdi is a former student Trustee at the HWDSB who rocked the board with allegations of racism by her fellow Trustees. Damptey was a public supporter of Mehdi at the time the allegations were levelled. A subsequent fact-finder report was unable to substantiate the most serious allegation by Mehdi, namely that a trustee had used the “n” word. Still the fact finder issued a report suggesting that four trustees, including Buck had made racially insensitive comments, although in the case of Buck, it appears her misstep was referring to twitter trolls as…twitter trolls. What the four trustees did have in common was that they were the only four trustees who voted against a motion to cancel the police liaison program which came under fire in the immediate aftermath of the George Floyd murder, and some observers believe that is the real reason Buck was included in the sanction. She had also voted against creating an indigenous student trustee position arguing that would not be fair to other equity-seeking groups. For his part, Damptey has dropped the #defundpolice handle that was on his social media up until he registered for the election, although he did argue in a recent election debate for redeploying some of the police budget to community services that he said would prevent crime.

In terms of policy, the Mayoralty race has seen little difference between candidates, with them all holding similar positions on the need for more housing, less red tape and improving the culture at city hall. Keanin Loomis deflected his lack of political experience by referring to Bob Bratina and Andrea Horwath as “recycled politicians.” Horwath is running a low-risk front-runner campaign based on a poll that was taken back in July that showed her with a strong lead. That poll was taken just weeks after the provincial election where Horwath as NDP leader was getting daily news coverage and running TV ads.

Bratina has injected some high-tech and some controversy in the campaign with the purchase of a text messaging campaign that is aimed at cell phones in the market. The messaging describes Loomis and Horwath as beholden to special interests, essentially framing the ballot question as a battle between extremists and centrist experience. While the campaign has drawn some criticism for the bluntness of the message, Bratina’s organizers who are mostly young, racially and gender-identity diverse, say it has also attracted hundreds of sign requests, cheques and offers of volunteers.