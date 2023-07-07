SOCAN Foundation and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Open Applications to 2nd Annual Indigenous Song Camp

SOCAN Foundation and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame are announcing the opening of the application process for the 2023 Indigenous Song Camp presented by Amazon Music. The program aims to foster musical creativity, collaboration, and cultural exchange between Indigenous and non-Indigenous music creators. The 2023 Indigenous Song Camp presented by Amazon Music will take place at Kilometre House in Toronto, Ontario, from October 23-26, 2023.

Over the course of a four-day creative journey, 15 Indigenous and non-Indigenous songwriters, artists, and producers will come together to explore new writing styles, develop new collaborative relationships, and create a community experience. Organized with the guidance of Alan Greyeyes and the sākihiwē festival, with support from Amazon Music and Kilometre Music Group, the camp aims to allow participants to expand their networks, while creating new songs in an inspiring setting, and presenting their work at an industry listening session.

“We recognize that there are many conferences, panel discussions, and programs dedicated to teaching recording artists about the business side of the music industry in Canada, which are all valuable; but, I’m often reminded that songs are actually the most important part of everything we do,” said Alan Greyeyes, Festival Director for the sākihiwē festival and advisor for Indigenous programming at SOCAN Foundation. “I’m super happy that the sākihiwē festival is able to support this incredible opportunity for Indigenous songwriters in Canada.”

“We are proud to work with the SOCAN Foundation and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame to support the amazing work that songwriters, artists and producers create at this years’ Indigenous Song Camp” said John Murphy, Head of Amazon Music and Podcasts in Canada. “The Camp is the perfect setting for collaboration and conversation, and we can’t wait to see this come to life in October.”

Indigenous and non-Indigenous music creators are encouraged to apply beginning Monday, July 10, 2023, at 10:00 AM EDT until Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11:59 PM EDT by visiting www.socanfoundation.ca. Interested applicants can receive a reminder when applications open by subscribing to the SOCAN Foundation Newsletter.

SOCAN’s songwriting camps have fostered the careers of artists including Ria Mae, Savannah Ré, and Charlotte Cardin to name a few. Last year, in partnership with CSHF, the inaugural Indigenous Song Camp was established as a pilot project to overwhelmingly positive response. Participants of the 2022 Indigenous Song Camp included hip hop producer (Drake’s “In The Bible”) Eli Brown, JUNO-nominated artist Ruby Waters, 2023 JUNO nominee Aysanabee, and emerging songwriter Ila Barker, who said:

“Attending the Indigenous Song Camp was such an uplifting experience. I genuinely felt like I left that camp a different person, a different artist. It pushed me outside of my comfort zone as a writer, taught me a lot about my abilities, and helped me set new goals. I’m leaving the experience feeling super-crystal-clear on the direction I’ll be taking my art in the future, with a few more songs in my catalogue and with many lifelong friendships.”

For more information on eligibility, the application process and further details, interested music creators should visit the SOCAN Foundation’s website at www.socanfoundation.ca .