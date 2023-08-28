Tuesday , 29 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Snooping into patient records costs eight HHSC employees their jobs
News

Snooping into patient records costs eight HHSC employees their jobs

August 28, 20231 Mins read258 Views

Hamilton Health Sciences has completed an investigation in to a privacy breach involving eight employees who inappropriately accessed the personal health information of approximately 4,000 patients.

In a statement the Hospital states, “There is no evidence that patients’ health information was printed, downloaded, or electronically shared with anyone. We have concluded that these were snooping cases. HHS deems these actions unacceptable and has terminated all eight employees involved.

HHS has issued a letter to the affected patients, and notified the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC), and the former employees’ regulatory colleges, where applicable.”

Patients who receive a letter can also call the hospital at 905-521-2100 ext. 77488.

Among the hospital’s policies, systems, and processes in place to prevent privacy breaches are:

  • privacy training for all staff, physicians and learners during their onboarding and annual refresher training;
  • routine, random audits of access to patient information; and,
  • ongoing review of our hospital systems and information-sharing practices to ensure patient privacy is being upheld to the greatest extent possible.
  • Staff, physicians and learners at HHS are expected to adhere to these policies, the requirements of their regulatory colleges, and provincial privacy legislation.

“We want to sincerely apologize to everyone who is affected by the breach,” says Aaron Levo, vice president, People, Culture and Communications. “Every patient has a right to privacy and everyone at HHS is trained and educated to safeguard this right.”

Previous post Halton distributing cash to organizations fighting guns and gangs

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Another vehicle may have caused fatal crash on LINC last weekend

August 28, 2023
News

Snooping into patient records costs eight HHSC employees their jobs

August 28, 2023
News

Halton distributing cash to organizations fighting guns and gangs

August 28, 2023
News

Fled Georgetown Walmart with $4,500 in Nintendo games

August 28, 2023

Related Articles

News

Another vehicle may have caused fatal crash on LINC last weekend

The HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) Investigators are now looking for a...

ByAugust 28, 2023
News

Halton distributing cash to organizations fighting guns and gangs

Halton Region will distribute up to $2.4 million between January 1, 2024...

ByAugust 28, 2023
News

Fled Georgetown Walmart with $4,500 in Nintendo games

The Halton Regional Police Service have released a suspect photo and are...

ByAugust 28, 2023
News

Province clawing back nearly $8 Million in COVID emergency funding

The province has presented the City of Hamilton with a bill for...

ByAugust 28, 2023