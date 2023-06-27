Smash & Grab Thief had good taste in sunglasses

The Halton Regional Police Service – 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau is looking to identify a suspect responsible for the robbery of an eyeglass store in Milton.

On June 22, 2023, at approximately 1:05 pm, a male entered All Eyes on Me located at 6911 Derry Road in Milton. The male began smashing a glass counter which contained designer Cartier sunglasses. The suspect fled the store after stealing multiple pairs of sunglasses.

The suspect is described as:

Male, white, middle aged

No physical injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the offence to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.