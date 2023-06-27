Wednesday , 28 June 2023
Smash & Grab Thief had good taste in sunglasses

The Halton Regional Police Service – 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau is looking to identify a suspect responsible for the robbery of an eyeglass store in Milton.

On June 22, 2023, at approximately 1:05 pm, a male entered All Eyes on Me located at 6911 Derry Road in Milton.  The male began smashing a glass counter which contained designer Cartier sunglasses.  The suspect fled the store after stealing multiple pairs of sunglasses.

Male, white, middle aged

No physical injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the offence to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Previous post Hamilton hits record for posting $1 Billion in new building permits

Jackie Buckle, identified as Herkimer Street homicide victim

Hamilton Police are confirming that 62-year-old Jacquelyne (Jackie) Buckle was the victim...

Hoodlums beat up teen and steal his shoes

Posted on June 27, 2023 Back to Search Niagara Police were called...

Large turnout expected for town hall on encampments Tuesday

Preparations are underway to stage the lower city version of a Hamilton...

TTC cancels subway car order, citing lack of funding from senior governments

In possibly a response to escalating costs the Toronto Transit Commission has...

