Skateboarding male brandishing knife spotted in Hamilton north end

A woman contacted the Bay Observer about an incident near an encampment site this morning that left her unnerved . She was walking on Strachan Street between James Street and Hughson street when she heard the sound of a skateboard behind her.

The woman, who the Bay Observer is not identifying out of safety concerns, turned to see a man speeding her way carrying a large kitchen knife in his outstretched hand. It was held in a way that indicated he was prepared to use it, either to defend himself or attack someone.

After he passed her and felt it was safe the woman took a photo.

A Large unsheathed knife clearly visible

“As he passed me he picked up speed as the sidewalk heads downhill. A few minutes later I saw a young mother with two little kids walking on that sidewalk. They would have been facing him with the knife outstretched. I can’t imagine how she would have felt seeing that knife,” the woman who did not want to be identified, said.

The photo shows the man holding the outwardly pointing knife in a gloved hand. It was similar to what is known as chef’s knife with a blade several inches long. He looked to be in his 30’s with shoulder length curly hair, camo pants in a camouflage pattern, and a shirt with skulls on it.

In the photo one can see a camper van that has been parked at the location and encampment tents in the distance. The location which has been described as a park, but is actually a parking lot, has been proposed by the city as the location for 25 Tiny Shelters to house the homeless.