SIU seeking witnesses after man struck by unmarked police car

The SIU is looking for witnesses after an elderly pedestrian was struck by an unmarked OPP cruiser on Friday. The woman was crossing Northshore Boulevard East around 930 am near Joe Brant Hospital when she was struck by the car. She was taken back to the hospital with serious injuries. The SIU is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or who might have dashcam videos to call 1-800-787-8529.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.