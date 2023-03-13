SIU probing death of man in St. George

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 67-year-old man in St. George.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

On Saturday, officers from Brant County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call for a wellness check on a man at his property in the area of Highway 5 and Brant Road in St. George.

The next day officers received another call for service and returned, locating the man deceased on the property.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. A post-mortem will be scheduled.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php