Wednesday , 12 April 2023
News

SIU Investigating woman’s fall from QEW overpass in St Catharines

April 10, 20231 Mins read198 Views

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious injuries suffered by a 54-year-old woman after she fell from an overpass on the Queen Elizabeth Way at Niagara Street yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 3:35 p.m., police were contacted about a woman in distress who was on the Niagara Street overpass in St. Catharines. . Niagara Regional Police Service officers and paramedics responded. Officers had a brief interaction with the woman, but she fell to the ground below and was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed with serious injuries.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including cellphone or dashcam video, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.phpce  

