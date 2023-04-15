Saturday , 15 April 2023
News

SIU investigating use of anti-riot gun by Brantford Police

April 15, 20231 Mins read126 Views

 The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after two Brantford Police Service officers discharged Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (ARWEN) at a 34-year-old man in Brantford yesterday.

ARWENS are a riot gun used to fire “non-lethal” or “less-lethal” ammunition for the purpose of suppressing riots or apprehending suspects with minimal harm or risk. They fire rubber bullets and other non-lethal projectiles.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on April 13, 2023, the Brantford Police Service received a call about a domestic dispute.

The man was located on Sheridan Street. He had a knife.

Two officers both shot ARWENs at the man and a third officer fired a Conducted Energy Weapon (Taser).

The man was arrested and taken to hospital.

The man did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.

Two subject officials and three witness officials have been designated at this time.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

