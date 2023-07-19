Thursday , 20 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News SIU investigating takedown of carjacking suspect near Sheridan College
News

SIU investigating takedown of carjacking suspect near Sheridan College

July 19, 20231 Mins read281 Views

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a Halton Regional Police Service officer discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at a 19-year-old man in Oakville yesterday.

SIU says, just before 3pm Tuesday, Officers were dispatched to a reported carjacking in the area of Eighth Line and Kestell Boulevard in Oakville, about a kilometer from Sheridan College’s Trafalgar Campus.. The man involved fled and was reportedly involved in a collision in the area of Trafalgar Road and Ceremonial Drive. The man fled on foot.

A police service dog located the man in the yard of a residence in the area of McCraney Street East. An officer fired an ARWEN at the man.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital. He was not seriously injured.

Sheridan College’s Oakville campus was briefly locked down as officers responded to reports of a person with a gun in the area.

Shortly after the lockdown went into effect, Halton Regional Police tweeted that a suspect was in custody. say the lockdown at the college is being lifted and there is no further threat to public safety.It’s not yet clear if a gun was recovered.

The man did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

Previous post NDP mum on Sarah Jama's latest controversial tweet

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Wellness

Innovative solution encourages cycling to work at St. Joes West 5th

July 19, 2023
Opinion

Critics of Horwath’s trip really need to get over themselves

July 19, 2023
Lifestyle

Free concert with acclaimed tango ensemble, Payadora

July 19, 2023
News

SIU investigating takedown of carjacking suspect near Sheridan College

July 19, 2023

Related Articles

News

Drugs and Weapons Seized at Woodlands Park, scene of weekend stabbing

Hamilton Police seized drugs, weapons and arrested a 30-year-old man of Hamilton...

ByJuly 18, 2023
News

“Orphaned” 2026 Commonwealth Games orphaned again

With less than three years to go the Australian State of Victoria...

ByJuly 18, 2023
News

OPP looking for fugitive known to frequent Hamilton area

The Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is looking for 33-year-old...

ByJuly 18, 2023
News

 Hess Village nightclub firebombed: Damage estimated at $500,000

Multiple fire crews knocked down a fire that ripped through the Sizzle...

ByJuly 18, 2023