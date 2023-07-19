SIU investigating takedown of carjacking suspect near Sheridan College

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a Halton Regional Police Service officer discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at a 19-year-old man in Oakville yesterday.

SIU says, just before 3pm Tuesday, Officers were dispatched to a reported carjacking in the area of Eighth Line and Kestell Boulevard in Oakville, about a kilometer from Sheridan College’s Trafalgar Campus.. The man involved fled and was reportedly involved in a collision in the area of Trafalgar Road and Ceremonial Drive. The man fled on foot.

A police service dog located the man in the yard of a residence in the area of McCraney Street East. An officer fired an ARWEN at the man.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital. He was not seriously injured.

Sheridan College’s Oakville campus was briefly locked down as officers responded to reports of a person with a gun in the area.

Shortly after the lockdown went into effect, Halton Regional Police tweeted that a suspect was in custody. say the lockdown at the college is being lifted and there is no further threat to public safety.It’s not yet clear if a gun was recovered.

The man did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php