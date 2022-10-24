SIU clears Hamilton officer whose punch knocked out the teeth of a woman in distress

The Special Investigations Unit, has determined that a Hamilton Police officer used reasonable force in an encounter last June with a woman in mental distress. Police were called to an apartment building near King Street and Gage Avenue on a report that a woman was in crisis. Normally on such calls officers are paired with a mental health professional, but that person had called in sick that day, so the male officer requested a female officer to accompany him on the call.

When the officers arrived at the residence, the woman opened the apartment door and began pulling the hair of the female officer. When the male officer attempted to intervene the woman bit him, whereupon he punched her in the face. The two officers then managed to subdue the woman and place her in handcuffs. When they got to the police station they noted her front teeth had been knocked out and the woman was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

In clearing the officer, the SIU report concluded, “with respect to the force used by the officers, namely, a punch delivered by the SO and a takedown performed by both officers, I am satisfied that it was legally justified. The punch was an instant reaction by the SO to being bitten, and constituted a proportionate use of force given the need to have the Complainant release her bite and deter any further aggression. That is precisely what occurred. Following the punch, it would appear the takedown by the officers was also a tactic reasonably available to the officers. The Complainant had been physically aggressive from the moment she opened the door and the officers were within their rights in taking action to place her at a positional disadvantage in order to better manage any continued hostilities.”