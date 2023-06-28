SIU called in after suspect shot by Halton Police

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after a 43-year-old man was shot by a Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officer last night in Burlington.

Tuesday night, HRPS officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of Dynes Road and Prospect Street to investigate a disturbance call.

Officers encountered a man with a firearm.

There was an interaction, and one officer discharged his police-issued firearm at the man. The man was struck.

The man was arrested and transported by Emergency Medical Services to hospital for treatment.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

The public are advised that if they or anyone they know is an affected person in need of support, they are encouraged to call the Affected Persons Program General Referral Line at 1-877-641-1897 or click here for more information: siu.on.ca/en/apc.phpers.ca.