Thursday , 29 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News SIU called in after suspect shot by Halton Police
News

SIU called in after suspect shot by Halton Police

June 28, 20231 Mins read257 Views

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after a 43-year-old man was shot by a Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officer last night in Burlington.

Tuesday night, HRPS officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of Dynes Road and Prospect Street to investigate a disturbance call. 

Officers encountered a man with a firearm.

There was an interaction, and one officer discharged his police-issued firearm at the man. The man was struck.

The man was arrested and transported by Emergency Medical Services to hospital for treatment.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

The public are advised that if they or anyone they know is an affected person in need of support, they are encouraged to call the Affected Persons Program General Referral Line at 1-877-641-1897 or click here for more information: siu.on.ca/en/apc.phpers.ca.

Previous post Jackie Buckle, identified as Herkimer Street homicide victim

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Rating the second encampment town hall on the Bill Kelly Show

June 28, 2023
News

CN Rail vs Jamesville round two

June 28, 2023
Lifestyle

See Hamilton’s conservation areas without waiting in line

June 28, 2023
News

SIU called in after suspect shot by Halton Police

June 28, 2023

Related Articles

News

Rating the second encampment town hall on the Bill Kelly Show

More than 1,000 residents crowded into the Hamilton Convention Centre Tuesday evening...

ByJune 28, 2023
News

CN Rail vs Jamesville round two

June 28, 2023 Will there be positive news tomorrow about the long...

ByJune 28, 2023
News

Jackie Buckle, identified as Herkimer Street homicide victim

Hamilton Police are confirming that 62-year-old Jacquelyne (Jackie) Buckle was the victim...

ByJune 27, 2023
News

Hoodlums beat up teen and steal his shoes

Posted on June 27, 2023 Back to Search Niagara Police were called...

ByJune 27, 2023