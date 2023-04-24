Tuesday , 25 April 2023
Sinfonia Ancaster wraps up season with classical dance music

April 24, 20231 Mins read465 Views

 Before the word pivot became a defining word for the pandemic, it was also a standard folk and ballroom dance move, which is not to offend Raptor fans who first and foremost know the word as a basketball move! But a quick shift is the operative concept here. Sinfonia Ancaster in its final concert of the season features an evening full of pivots, under the baton of Jeffrey Pollock, Music Director. The first half is comprised of rustic and sometimes raucous dance music from across Europe. Brahms Hungarian Dance #1 will set the listener’s heart spinning followed by Wojciech Kilar’s amazing work Orawa (for 15 string players), a piece named after and inspired by the Polish highland region. Some may know Kilar best as a composer of music to films by Roman Polanski or Francis Ford Coppola.

Next Sinfonia Ancaster willl serve up some very old Italian dance forms including the galliard and passamezzo courtesy of Ottorino Respighi’s first suite of Ancient Airs and Dances. Then the program pivots away from the folk inspired world to enter a ballroom, with the wispy, velvety Valse lente of  Franz Schreker.

After intermission, the program will feature the mysterious and volatile 4th Symphony of Robert Schumann in D-minor

Admission to the concert is $25 for adults, $20 seniors, and $15 for children 14 and under. Tickets can be purchased online through the Center’s Box Office, (https://www.memorialarts.ca), or in person at the door (debit or credit card only).

The new 470-seat state-of-the-art Peller Hall in the Memorial Arts Center is fully accessible. The street address is 357 Wilson St. East, Ancaster. Free parking at the rear of the building off Queen Street.

Tickets online: https://www.memorialarts.ca/music/pivot

Box office: 905-304-3232

Previous post If at first you don’t succeed: another attempt to raise Hamilton councillors’ office budgets

