Sign of the times: Mohawk suspending broadcast journalism program

The Hamilton Community News is reporting that Mohawk College is suspending its first-year of the college’s broadcast journalism program. “We are going to be suspending the first-year intake for journalism this fall,” college chief operating officer Paul Armstrong told the News, citing declining enrolment and bleak job prospects for the move. “The (journalism) industry is changing dramatically and the demand for graduates out there is not there.” The second and third year students will be allowed to continue their courses to completion. After those students pass through the system, the future is uncertain.

The move by Mohawk underlines the fragility of the Canadian local news ecosystem. Online sites like Google and Facebook have sucked up the lions share of the advertising dollars that made it possible for radio and TV stations, (as well as newspapers) to operate newsrooms in the communities they serve. Quickly disappearing also are the small-market AM radio stations that allowed hundreds of newly-minted journalists to get their first experience. The CRTC imposed news quotas on the AM stations, but have over-licensed FM radio outlets with no such requirements to produce local news.

Retired Journalists, who in their careers were paid salaries that allowed them to buy a home and maybe help a kid through college are now often contributing news online for free in an attempt to fill some of the growing coverage gaps. Recently Ford Motor Company mused about removing the AM band from their car radios. That would have a devastating affect on news-talk stations like CHML and CFRB, which in their day, were dominant powerhouses in their markets, mainly because of the depth and quality of the news they offered. They still supply the only serious radio news and opinion in their respective communities.

We are already seeing the effects of the loss of local journalism in the United States, where more than 70 million people voted for a presidential candidate who in a better-informed era would be seen as demonstrably unfit for office, but who succeeded by manipulation of the social media quagmire that has replaced professionally-curated journalism. The Freedom Convoy movement in Canada showed that we are not far behind.

Maybe journalism courses will have to be replaced by courses teaching people how to consume news—how to discern fact from propaganda—but it still leave unanswered the question of will there be any credible news left if there are no journalists in the pipeline?