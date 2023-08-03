Sign of the times –another AM radio station bites the dust

CKPC AM radio in Brantford will go off the air Friday, joining a growing list of Canadian AM stations that are being shut down. In June Bell, Media announced it was closing stations in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Edmonton and London and was putting Hamilton’s CKOC and CHAM up for sale.

CKPC started out in Preston, now Cambridge, in 1933 (the ”PC” in the call letters stood for Preston City). Two years later it moved to Brantford, where for much of its time there it was owned by the Buchanan Family. When Dick Buchanan, the last president, died in 2008, the station and its FM sister station were sold to Evanov Communications, the current owner.

In its heyday, CKPC AM became well respected for its commitment to local news, always investing far above what would be required to fulfil its license commitments. When this writer managed the news operation from 1979 to 1980, there were 13 journalists in the newsroom in addition to legendary sports editor Arnold Anderson, and a farm reporter. The station provided live local newscasts daily from 6am to midnight, 7 days a week.

The station made national and US network news during the 1980 Federal election when, then Prime Minister Joe Clark arrived for a talk show appearance with the national media in tow, and broke the news that Canada had helped smuggle US diplomats out of Iran.

Prime Minister Joe Clark participating in a talk show with CKPC News Director John Best

In recent years the station changed formats from adult contemporary, to country and in its most recent iteration, religious programming, operating as Arise Christian Radio.

Was it something I said?

For this reporter the closure of CKPC represents the fourth radio station to disappear that I worked at in a radio career that lasted a scant five years—CKOX Woodstock, CKSL London, CFCF Montreal (“Canada’s First Radio Station”), and now 1380 CKPC.