Shots fired in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a report of a shooting, shortly after midnight, on Sunday.

The incident took place in the area of King St E and Steven St just east of downtown Hamilton. A media report says the incident was a self-inflicted gunshot would that has sent a male to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no current risk to public safety.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Division One Detectives at 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com