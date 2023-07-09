Sunday , 9 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Shots fired in downtown Hamilton
News

Shots fired in downtown Hamilton

July 9, 20231 Mins read201 Views

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a report of a shooting, shortly after midnight, on Sunday.

The incident took place in the area of King St E and Steven St just east of downtown Hamilton. A media report says the incident was a self-inflicted gunshot would that has sent a male to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no current risk to public safety.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Division One Detectives at 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Hamilton Police looking for Wayne Sherman missing since Thursday

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Business

Hamilton Economic Development hitting the majority of its Action Plan targets

July 9, 2023
News

Dog that was being dragged in Dundas has been rescued by authorities

July 9, 2023
News

Shots fired in downtown Hamilton

July 9, 2023
News

Hamilton Police looking for Wayne Sherman missing since Thursday

July 9, 2023

Related Articles

News

Dog that was being dragged in Dundas has been rescued by authorities

Hamilton Police have assisted in the rescue of a dog that was...

ByJuly 9, 2023
News

Hamilton Police looking for Wayne Sherman missing since Thursday

Hamilton Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating...

ByJuly 9, 2023
News

24-year-old Burlington woman dies in fall from balcony, man in critical condition

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 29-year-old man and 24-year-old...

ByJuly 9, 2023
News

Victim forced at gunpoint to withdraw cash from ATM

Officers with the Brantford Police Service have arrested a woman believed responsible...

ByJuly 8, 2023