Monday , 15 May 2023
Seven escape blaze at Hamilton Mountain group residence

May 14, 20231 Mins read236 Views

Seven people were able to escape a fire at a Mountain care home for people with developmental disabilities Saturday. Hamilton firefighters arrived at the residence operated by Christian Horizons  at 6 Nina Court off Rymal Road Saturday afternoon. Firefighters says the blaze appeared to have started in the garage of the dwelling which housed four staff and three residents.

The fire was quickly extinguished, sparing nearby homes on the court from any damage.  No cause has been determined.

