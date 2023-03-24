Friday , 24 March 2023
Series of Hamilton Church Robberies Part of Ongoing Hamilton Police Investigation

Story by Nathan Reid-Welford

March 24, 20231 Mins read66 Views

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a series of church robberies.

This investigation campaign began back on January 14 and remains ongoing as similar incidents have occurred around the city. Since January 14 there have been eight reported incidents, with the most recent occurring on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The incidents—which have taken place in the early morning hours—are believed to involve at least three suspects. These suspects are described as male, white, and in their 30’s to 40’s. Police have obtained some surveillance camera footage of the perpetrators

In each break and enter instance, the suspects targeted electronic equipment, and cash donations.

Hamilton Police report that they are working with the affected churches and are working with neighbouring law enforcement agencies to raise awareness about and solve these incidents.

Hamilton Police ask that anyone with information that could aid in this investigation please contact Detective Constable Derek Donn of the Hamilton Police B.E.A.R Unit at 905-546-8934 or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge at 905-546-2991.

Previous post Ontario Budget focuses on manufacturing, infrastructure and skills development

