See Hamilton’s conservation areas without waiting in line

Hamilton Conservation Authority’s (HCA) new advanced day pass lets visitors skip the line for smooth entry into their favourite HCA conservation area.

Just in time for the Canada Day long weekend when HCA areas experience heightened visitation, day passes are now available to be purchased online prior to visiting. Day passes are available for Christie Lake, Fifty Point, Valens Lake, and Westfield Heritage Village Conservation Area (not valid for Westfield’s special events).

Day passes can be purchased online up to five days before arrival. A maximum of six people and one vehicle are permitted on each day pass, and it is valid for the whole day. Entry is made simple by just scanning the emailed barcode from your phone at the gate.

For more information on the HCA day pass and to purchase visit: conservationhamilton.ca/day-pass/