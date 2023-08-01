Second break-in in a month for Convenience Store on Hamilton’s west mountain

A west mountain convenience store has been victimized by two break-ins in the course of a month. On Sunday, May 28, 2023, shortly before 4:00a.m., a break and enter occurred at a convenience store located in the area of Limeridge Road West and Kendale Court. Two unknown suspects smashed the glass and gained entry into the business. The suspects stole approximately $400 worth of merchandise.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, shortly before 2:00a.m., it is believed that the same suspects returned and committed a similar entry.

Hamilton Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in this investigation.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects or any other information that could assist Police with the investigation into these crimes, are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker 905-546-8938 or Staff Sergeant Shane Groombridge 905-546-2991 of the B.E.A.R. Unit.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com