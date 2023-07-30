Sunday , 30 July 2023
Search continues for 14-year-old in waters off Beach Boulevard

July 30, 20231 Mins read423 Views
Hamilton Police Photo

As of this morning there was still no sign of a 14-year-old youth who went missing in the waters of Lake Ontario off Beach Boulevard. Rescue crews from Hamilton Police Service, Halton Police Service, the OPP, the Canadian Coast Guard, and paramedics and the Hamilton Beach Rescue Unit, are all helping in the search

Hamilton Police say a 14-year-old youth went missing round 2:30 p.m. Saturday after a group of young people took an inflatable out on the water.

They were last seen along Beach Boulevard.

Previous post Hamilton Police Service adds a former Blue Jay to its roster

