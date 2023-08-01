Wednesday , 2 August 2023
Scrap metal operators help Police Make Arrest in Ancaster Little League Bleacher Theft

Hamilton Police say they have their man responsible for the theft and possession of the Ancaster Little League bleachers valued over $10,000.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, a volunteer went to the ball park the baseball park located at 268 Jerseyville Road, Ancaster and discovered that somebody had stripped the aluminum bleachers from the seating area. Hamilton Police put out the word  with local Metal Recyclers and the Aluminum bleachers were found to have been brought in for scrap metal on the same morning they were stolen.

From there, police were able to track down Naithan Bachiu-Tait, a 28-year-old male from Hamilton, as one of the individuals responsible for the theft of the Ancaster Little League bleachers.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, Naithan Bachiu-Tait was arrested and taken into custody by the police. Bachiu-Tait faces charges of Trafficking in Property Over $5000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Theft Over $5000, Failure to Comply with Release Order and Three Counts of Failure to Comply with Probation.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact the Detective Constable Brandon Smith at 905-546-8925 or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge by calling 905-546-2991 of the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.     

