Sunday , 11 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Politics Scotland in shock as former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested and held for seven hours.
Politics

Scotland in shock as former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested and held for seven hours.

June 11, 20231 Mins read95 Views

Scottish Police arrested former First Minister and former Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon in the wake of an ongoing investigation into the Party’s finances.  In April Ms. Sturgeons husband, the former chief executive  of the party was also arrested and then released as the investigation continued.  At issue are questions around £600,000 (over $1 million Canadian) in party funds that were raised to support Scottish Independence, that it is alleged. went somewhere else. Back in April when Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell was arrested, police conducted a two-day search of their home and a luxury camper van – thought to be worth around £110,000 – was seized.

 Ms Sturgeon, said: ‘I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.’ ‘To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing’, she added. 

In her statement Ms Sturgeon said she intends to be ‘back in Parliament soon’ to represent her Glasgow Southside constituents

Colin Beattie, the SNP’s then treasurer, was also arrested in April and subsequently resigned  his party role.

Previous post Opioid action plan will see more safe injection sites in existing settings

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Politics

Scotland in shock as former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested and held for seven hours.

June 11, 2023
NewsWellness

Opioid action plan will see more safe injection sites in existing settings

June 11, 2023
Politics

Trump indictment dominates Sunday Morning political talk shows

June 11, 2023
News

Niagara Police seek gunman in St Catharine’s homicide

June 11, 2023

Related Articles

Politics

Trump indictment dominates Sunday Morning political talk shows

The Sunday morning talk shows had but one topic of discussion—the Trump...

ByJune 11, 2023
Politics

Correctional Services issues statement on Bernardo transfer to Medium-security

In response to the public outcry over the transfer of convicted serial...

ByJune 5, 2023
Politics

$72 million only the beginning: Bateman project to hit $100 million

Burlington residents might have missed a line in a report to council...

ByJune 4, 2023
Politics

David Johnston rules out a public inquiry into Chinese interference

Former Governor-General David Johnston surprised some observers by recommending against a full...

ByMay 23, 2023