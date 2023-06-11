Scotland in shock as former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested and held for seven hours.

Scottish Police arrested former First Minister and former Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon in the wake of an ongoing investigation into the Party’s finances. In April Ms. Sturgeons husband, the former chief executive of the party was also arrested and then released as the investigation continued. At issue are questions around £600,000 (over $1 million Canadian) in party funds that were raised to support Scottish Independence, that it is alleged. went somewhere else. Back in April when Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell was arrested, police conducted a two-day search of their home and a luxury camper van – thought to be worth around £110,000 – was seized.

Ms Sturgeon, said: ‘I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.’ ‘To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing’, she added.

In her statement Ms Sturgeon said she intends to be ‘back in Parliament soon’ to represent her Glasgow Southside constituents

Colin Beattie, the SNP’s then treasurer, was also arrested in April and subsequently resigned his party role.