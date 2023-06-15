Friday , 16 June 2023
Savvy Tenants thwart possible renoviction by purchasing their building

June 15, 2023

In what might be a template for at least some others facing housing uncertainty, a group of tenants at an apartment complex on Caroline Street South have banded together to purchase the building some of them have occupied for 30 years. The building has 21 units and is home to senior, people with disabilities, families and students and has been offering affordable rents.

When residents were confronted with news that the owner had put the property up for sale, they formed a cooperative and voted to purchase the building. They have entered into a deal with the owner and have qualified for CMHC financing, but they were a little short on the down payment. Ward Councillor Cameron Kroetsch has stepped in with $84,000 from his ward Area Rating fund to make the deal complete.

