Saturday night gunplay on West Mountain

Hamilton Police are investigating after reports that gunshots were heard on Hamilton’s West Mountain.

Saturday night, shortly after 11:00p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the area of Purnell Drive, after receiving reports of a disturbance and then a shooting.

Hamilton Police responded to the area and confirmed that a firearm was discharged in a parking lot within the complex.

At this time the shooting is believed to be a targeted incident and investigators are appealing to residents of the area to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity around the time of the shooting. The same complex was the scene of a shooting in July where a man was hospitalized.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation, are asked to contact the Divisional Staff Sergeant at (905) 546-3886 or Detective Sergeant Ben Licop at 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.