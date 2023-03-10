Sara Jama candidacy discussed on Bill Kelly Show

Heading into the final weekend of the Hamilton Centre Byelection come controversy has erupted around the candidacy of NDP hopeful Sara Jama, particularly some of her past social media posts. The Bay Observer located videos posted on social media from July 2021 where Jama was addressing a pro-Palestinian rally, On the video she is seen declaring, “When Palestinians got together to take up the streets, the Palestinian organizers were targeted by the Hamilton Police…over and over and over again the Hamilton Police protect Naziism and continue to target Black, Muslims and Palestinians, saying “ we don’t have the right to push to exist.” She ended her remarks, saying, “They laugh at us when we say that Palestinians are being targeted. We know these systems are corrupt—they need to fall. Disarm, dismantle, abolish the police and make sure that we continue to gather here…”
The Bnai Brith of Canada issued a statement asking NDP leader Marit Stiles to withdraw Jama’s candidacy based on her past anti-Israel postings.
The Bay Observer contacted both the Jama campaign and leader Stiles’ office asking:
1. What is the candidate’s attitude towards the state of Israel?
2. Does she continue to believe that Hamilton Police protect Naziism?
3. Does she still believe in the abolition of police?
No answers were forthcoming from either source.
The matter, including the role of local media, was further discussed on the Bill Kelly Show Friday with Bay Observer Publisher John Best and Bill.
It’s clear the local media have not covered this byelection objectively. There is a pall of fear speaking out against Jama – lest be accused of racism. She accuses racist behaviour without a shred of proof – as she did against Pike.
The contents of her tweets still come up in search results, but have been deleted from her account.
Does Jama not stand behind her own record? Does she regret her words that have now fallen to the “delete” button? How would she respond if another candidate deleted statements she disagrees with? I think we all know the answer.
However, anyone criticizing her is made out to be a far-right racist. Full stop.
Property owners concerned with taxation levels are also demonized. As the NDP-tied “progressives” soak them for a large increase, and the mayor runs out the back door to avoid voting on the police budget.
Is this inspiring to the people who are paying all their salaries and more? Is it fair to shackle them with shame, if they disagree?
The victim culture that Jama represents is the opposite of what Dr King preached. He can’t delete any of his words and the most powerful remain: judge not on the colour of skin, but the content of character. Hiding from your own words is a massive character fail in my books.
I am a person of colour very familiar with houselessness, disabilities, repression, and stigma. Sometimes, you have to dig deep and accept things you do not like, and work hard to inspire yourself to be part of a whole, not a divisive group. Calling everyone a victim has created a culture of victimhood and unfounded expectations. It is ridiculous not to mention unsustainable, to expect property tax payers to foot the bill for the model she wants.
I do agree with Jama on one point – support for Palestinians or criticism of the Israeli government does not equal anti-Semitism.
There are many other problems with Sarah Jama the media is afraid to highlight, not least her unwavering drive to immediately abolish all policing and prisons. It is difficult to watch her be sent to Queen’s Park.