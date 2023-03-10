Sara Jama candidacy discussed on Bill Kelly Show

Heading into the final weekend of the Hamilton Centre Byelection come controversy has erupted around the candidacy of NDP hopeful Sara Jama, particularly some of her past social media posts. The Bay Observer located videos posted on social media from July 2021 where Jama was addressing a pro-Palestinian rally, On the video she is seen declaring, “When Palestinians got together to take up the streets, the Palestinian organizers were targeted by the Hamilton Police…over and over and over again the Hamilton Police protect Naziism and continue to target Black, Muslims and Palestinians, saying “ we don’t have the right to push to exist.” She ended her remarks, saying, “They laugh at us when we say that Palestinians are being targeted. We know these systems are corrupt—they need to fall. Disarm, dismantle, abolish the police and make sure that we continue to gather here…”

The Bnai Brith of Canada issued a statement asking NDP leader Marit Stiles to withdraw Jama’s candidacy based on her past anti-Israel postings.

The Bay Observer contacted both the Jama campaign and leader Stiles’ office asking:

1. What is the candidate’s attitude towards the state of Israel?

2. Does she continue to believe that Hamilton Police protect Naziism?

3. Does she still believe in the abolition of police?

No answers were forthcoming from either source.

The matter, including the role of local media, was further discussed on the Bill Kelly Show Friday with Bay Observer Publisher John Best and Bill.

The original Bay Observer story can be accessed here.