Ruling makes it clear: persons with family members as employees should not serve on the Police Services Board

The Hamilton Integrity Commissioner has handed down down a 15-day suspension of pay for Councillor Esther Pauls who was ruled to be in a conflict-of-interest for voting on the Police Services budget while having a family member on the service. In rendering the decision the IC wrote that they are not recommending Pauls leave the police services board, noting that policing matters are “a matter of significant concern to her constituents.”

But, when you look at the Procedural Bylaw and the Code of Conduct for members of the Police Services Board, you could argue that if one wishes to influence policing, the last place to successfully carry out that work is as a member of the Police Services Board. Only members of the Police Services board are constrained from talking about police operational matters—anybody else is free to do so.

While the integrity commissioner said it was legal for a person to serve on the board even if they had a family member employed by the police service, the ruling against Pauls suggests it doesn’t make sense for councillors or citizens with such a conflict to serve on the board. If they are unable to vote as a councillor on one of the key responsibilities of a Police Services Board—the setting of a budget—should they be able to vote on it at the Police Services Board?

The Hamilton PSB’s code of conduct says members “shall discharge their duties in a manner that will inspire public confidence in the abilities and integrity of the board,” which if taken literally, would suggest they shouldn’t vote on the budget either on council or on the board.

Councillor Pauls’ integrity is not in question. She has proven to be a passionate and caring advocate for her constituents. The matter that resulted in the sanction against her was tolerated for years in the past—unchallenged by fellow councillors or the media. But with the clear ruling of the Integrity Commissioner now available, no one with a family member on the police service should serve on its board of governors.