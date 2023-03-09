Thursday , 9 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Politics Roxham Road Immigration problem may get solution with Biden visit to Canada
Politics

Roxham Road Immigration problem may get solution with Biden visit to Canada

March 9, 20231 Mins read109 Views
Photo: Plattsburg Cares

A report on CNN  Thursday suggests Canada and the US are close to an agreement on closing the Roxham Road border crossing between Quebec and New York State. Since 2017 Roxham Road has been used as  by refugees passing through the U.S. to get to Canada, via Roxham in order to seek political asylum here. More recently immigrants began coming to the United States specifically to make the crossing at Roxham and apply for asylum in Canada, leading to criticism of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for its apparent failure to enforce Canadian immigration law Over the next two years, around 90 percent of those who irregularly entered Canada seeking asylum did so via Roxham Road, making it a symbol of the loopholes in Canada’s immigration policies.

Housing the asylum seekers required building facilities at the border, a camp nearby (and then in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium) at considerable expense to the Canadian government, and led to white nationalist and anti-immigration groups protesting near the border crossing, attracting counterdemonstrations from their opponents.

A Panel on CNN today suggested Trudeau and Biden have been negotiating an agreement that will see a crackdown on asylum seekers which will mean more deportations. After his election Biden tried a more humane approach to the refugee problem, but it has resulted in chaos at the Mexico border and the growing refugee problem in the Montreal area. The observers suggest Trudeau and Biden hope to be able to announce an agreement on the border crossing when the US president visits Canada later this month

Previous post Hamilton Council received some fresh ideas on tackling housing affordability

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Politics

Roxham Road Immigration problem may get solution with Biden visit to Canada

March 9, 2023
News

Hamilton Council received some fresh ideas on tackling housing affordability

March 9, 2023
News

Released from jail by mistake, inmate dodging police

March 9, 2023
News

Bridging engineering technologists to PEng degrees

March 9, 2023

Related Articles

Politics

Courts shoot down Ford’s third-party advertising law

The Ford government received another court setback with a ruling that shot...

By March 6, 2023
Politics

Ontario Liberals head home in the sunshine after largest convention in 20 years

The Ontario Liberal Convention in Hamilton ended on an optimistic note as...

By March 5, 2023
Politics

Ontario Liberal Party votes to elect new leaders through direct vote at a mostly upbeat Hamilton Convention

Gathering at the Hamilton Convention Centre over the weekend, the Ontario Liberals...

By March 5, 2023
Politics

Mood is upbeat as Ontario Liberals gather in Hamilton

Just hours before the worst storm of this winter, approximately 1,100 Ontario...

By March 4, 2023