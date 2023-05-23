Rowdy Victoria Day gathering broken up by Halton Police

An underage teen has been charged with assault with a weapon after allegedly shooting fireworks at Halton police on Victoria Day.

The trouble began when a crowd of an estimated 200-300 youth descended on the area of Lakeshore Road West and East Street in Oakville. Describing it as a “rowdy gathering” callers to,911 said many of the youths were discharging fireworks in the air and at each other. A convoy of Halton Police cruisers was dipatched

When police arrived got there, they encountered between 200 and 300 youths. As they worked to disperse the crowd, a 15-year-old allegedly threw a lit a firework towards officers. The youth was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

Several other youths at the scene were issued Provincial Offense Notices.

No injuries or property damage were reported following this incident, police say. Meanwhile Toronto police were able to avoid the violence and damage that occurred last Victoria Day in the Beaches area as extra police were present at Woodbine Beach.