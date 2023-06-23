Roses rule at the RBG

This Garden Delight rose lives up to its name

Kathy Renwald Photo

The roses at the Royal Botanical Gardens are putting on a show rivalling fireworks on Canada Day. In neon orange, deep pink, electric yellow they create waves of colour in every part of the of the collection at Hendrie Park on Plains Road in Burlington. It’s not often the blooms are so profuse and the cover nearly every shrub in the collection.

As RBG curator Alex Henderson tells us the stars have aligned this year to create a volcanic bloom fest. First off the weather has been kind to plants this spring with no extreme events, adequate water, and moderate temperatures. Benefit two happened last spring when the roses were pruned hard. “They saved energy and we see the results this year,” Henderson says.

Lastly, RBG has hired an entomologist for the past two years, and the information on pest bugs and beneficial ones is contributing to healthy roses.

“It’s the power of companion planting,” Henderson says. Among the roses, RBG has planted companions plants that in some cases repel harmful insects and also attract beneficial ones. Most notable are the swaths of big purple alliums that mix so mirthfully with the roses. Lots of good bugs are attracted to alliums, and because they are onions, they let off a pungent aroma that discourages some pests. Even after flowering the alliums provide good architecture in the rose beds, and provide a sturdy landing pad for insects.

Alliums are planted in drifts to attract beneficial insects

Kathy Renwald Photo

After a complete overhaul of the rose garden in 2017, this year’s bloom display is another affirmation that choosing newer disease resistant varieties has been a success.

Henderson says the current display should go for another week to 10 days, with some repeat blooming through to the fall.

For further information: