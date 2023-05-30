Robbie Brydon wins HDSB Burlington Ward 1 and 2 byelection

Burlington resident Robbie Brydon was a clear winner in the byelection for Halton District School Board Burlington Ward 1 and 2 Trustee Monday. Brydon received over 1,400 votes representing 64 percent of what was a very light vote. Brydon is a resident of the wards—something that was a campaign issue as several candidates did not. He is a researcher at McMaster University with a master’s degree in economics. He has one child enrolled in the HDSB with another on the way. Brydon earned the endorsement of Burling MP Karina Gould who posted, “ I don’t usually do this, but as a mom of an HDSB student in Wards 1&2, I want someone who is going to work to build a safe and inclusive environment for our students to learn. Someone who lives in our community, and whose prime focus is the success of our students.”