Rob MacIsaac stepping down as CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences

Rob MacIsaac has announced he will not seek a renewal of his contract as President and CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences Corporation. MacIsaac has served a decade as the head of the hospital corporation. In a release HHSC listed some of the highlights of MacIsaac’s career at the helm of the hospital including:

the largest implementation of a continuous quality improvement management system in a Canadian hospital

bringing a modern electronic health record system (Epic) online to improve patient safety and operational efficiency

a program to renew HHS’ aging fleet of medical and diagnostic equipment

implementing the organization’s first-ever plan for equity, diversity and inclusion

securing provincial government approval for a 20-year facility renewal plan

the start of two major hospital redevelopments, and several important capital projects completed; and

positioning HHS at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic response in Ontario.

In a tweet, MacIsaac noted, “It’s been an honour to serve (Hamilton Health Sciences) and our health system for the last ten years, and to work with the brightest, most dedicated, and talented team on the planet.”

“On behalf of HHS’ board of directors, I would like to thank Rob for his vision, leadership and many contributions to our hospital and the communities we serve,” said Keith Monrose, chair, HHS board of directors. “He has undoubtedly left HHS in a strong position for continued success.”

Rob MacIsaac was born in Hamilton and educated at the University of Waterloo and later at the University of Western Ontario, where he earned a law degree. He practiced law in Burlington and served two terms representing Ward 1 at city and regional councils. In 1997, he was elected Mayor of Burlington and was subsequently acclaimed for two more terms. During his time as mayor Rob chaired a task force that eventually developed the Greenbelt. In March 2006, he did not seek re-election.

Later that year Rob was appointed Chair of the Greater Toronto Transportation Authority which became Metrolinx.

In 2006, Rob was appointed President of Mohawk College—a position he held until 2014 when he joined HHSC. Rob will continue to be President and CEO until a successor is identified through a global search led by the HHS Board of Directors.